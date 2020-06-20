Football

Verona hold on for win after VAR controversy

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 20 (Reuters) - Verona scored twice in the first half hour but had to hang on for a 2-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday as Serie A produced a VAR controversy on its first day of action since the coronavirus stoppage.

The hosts appeared to be cruising to a win thanks to a brace from Samuel Di Carmine until forward Fabio Borini was sent off in the 35th minute for a late challenge on Marko Rog following a long VAR review.

Giovanni Simeone quickly pulled one back but the visitors could not find an equaliser.

Former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga, who replaced Rolando Maran as Cagliari coach days before Serie A was suspended for three months in early March, finally made his debut in charge of the struggling Sardinians.

Promoted Verona, who have performed far above expectations this season, climbed to seventh with 38 points. Earlier, Torino and Parma drew 1-1 in the first match of the restarted season. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

What's On

