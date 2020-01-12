Verona's Serie A meeting with Genoa delayed to re-draw pitch markings

The game was scheduled to kick off at 1800 local time but had to be pushed back to 1815 after referee Maurizio Mariani discovered the issue during a pre-match pitch inspection.

Genoa confirmed on social media that the delay had been called "to re-draw the lines that mark the penalty areas".

Eight points separate 13th-placed Verona (22 points) from Genoa in 18th (14), as the visitors look for a win that would lift them out of the relegation zone. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Toby Davis)