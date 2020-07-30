Vietnam to host AFC Cup matches in Southeast Asia

July 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam has been selected as a centralized host for two AFC Cup groups in the Southeast Asia zone, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday.

The AFC Cup, the competition for more minor football playing nations in the continent, has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group F matches will take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City while the Group G ties will be staged in Quang Ninh's Cam Pha Stadium, it added. The ties will be played over three matchdays from Sept. 23-29

The host for Group H, also in Southeast Asia, has yet to be confirmed, it said.

Maldives is the centralised venue in South Asia for Group E matches, which will take place from Oct. 23-Nov. 4. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

