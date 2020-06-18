Football

Villa captain Grealish charged after lockdown crash

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 18 (Reuters) - Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with multiple driving violations after being involved in a car crash during the COVID-19 lockdown in March, police said on Thursday.

British media had reported that police had opened an investigation after the Villa midfielder was pictured leaving an estate in Birmingham following a traffic accident on March 29.

"A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision," West Midlands Police said in a statement https://west-midlands.police.uk/news/footballer-charged-over-collision.

Football

FA's Elliott outlines voluntary code for greater diversity in leading roles

AN HOUR AGO

"Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday, Mar. 29. An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot."

The 24-year-old is due to appear before the Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Aug. 25 to answer the charges. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Dyche fears Burnley could be depleted due to contract expirations

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Norwich boss Farke rues injury woes ahead of Saints clash

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

City's Garcia discharged from hospital after Ederson collision

16 MINUTES AGO
Football

Alli unlucky to be suspended, says Mourinho

24 MINUTES AGO
Championship

EFL return: Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds will benefit from break and secure promotion - Michael Brown

34 MINUTES AGO
Football

FA's Elliott outlines voluntary code for greater diversity in leading roles

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleFA's Elliott outlines voluntary code for greater diversity in leading roles
Next articleFauci casts doubt on football this fall