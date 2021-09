Football

Villarreal 'not a must-win game' says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Europa League final reunion

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the game against Villarreal will not be a must-win match despite losing their opening match of the group stage. The game will be a rematch of last year's Europa League final which the Spanish team ended up winning on penalties in dramatic fashion.

00:01:52, an hour ago