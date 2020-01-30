Villarreal sign Spain forward Alcacer from Dortmund

The Spain international, who has netted 12 times in 19 games for the national team, has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Local media reports say the fee paid by Villarreal is a club record 25 million euros ($27.74 million).

Alcacer, who came through the Valencia youth setup before joining Barcelona in 2016, initially joined Dortmund on loan in 2018 before the deal was made permanent.

Known as a penalty-box finisher, the 26-year-old netted 23 Bundesliga goals in 37 appearances for Dortmund, including five in six starts this season. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli Editing by Christian Radnedge)