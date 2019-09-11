Before the match, Kompany had to rule himself out of his own testimonial due to injury. "It's typical of me, right?" said the former City captain, who left the club last season before taking charge of Anderlecht in the summer.

But while the Belgian did not grace the Etihad pitch during the 90 minutes, there was plenty to admire as the Manchester City Legends took on the Premier League All-Stars, with the match ending 2-2…

Neville at fault for first goal… goes on to pull his hamstring

City Legends took an early lead after Gary Neville attempted to play the offside trap but was foiled by team-mate Ashley Cole, who played on Martin Petrov before the 40-year-old fired his effort past Edwin van der Sar.

Jamie Carragher, starting in central defence for the PL XI, enjoyed berating Neville – now his colleague as a pundit at Sky Sports.

Neville’s night got worse when he tweaked his hamstring 10 minutes before the break. “I’ve never pulled my hamstring in my life and I’ve just pulled my hamstring,” he said pitchside.

Balotelli... has training at 9am Thursday?

Why always him? Cult City hero Mario Balotelli did not get a run-out, but did make an appearance at the Etihad amid rumours he is supposed to report to Brescia training at 9am Thursday morning. So said Martin Tyler on commentary, at least, and Kompany admitted there’s a party afterwards….

Scholes still can’t tackle… but boy can he pass

Famed for his inability to tackle, Paul Scholes – one of the greatest midfielders to grace the Premier League – was at it again…

But how about that pass..

RVP and Cahill combine for delightful goal

Aguero, Silva avoid injury

Current City duo Sergio Aguero and David Silva started the match, but avoided injury despite facing a back-line featuring Liverpool legend Carragher, former United duo Neville and Michael Carrick, and ex-Chelsea and Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole.

Silva went off in the 22nd minute before Aguero left the pitch five minutes later.

The other goals...

Robbie Keane levelled the match at 1-1...

Benjani scored a late equaliser for City...