came off the bench to fire his side to a scrappy 1-0 win at home to Real Valladolid on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, who replaced the ineffective Luka Jovic, fought to win the ball back on the edge of the area and then saw the it bounce into his path from a Valladolid defender and kept his composure in front of goal.

Football Man United beat Brighton again to reach last eight AN HOUR AGO

The Spanish champions, who lost Eden Hazard to injury on the day of the game and were also without midfielder Toni Kroos, again lacked fluidity and sparkle in their third outing of the season but just about deserved the win.

Serbian forward Jovic had forced two smart saves from Valladolid keeper Roberto Jimenez while Casemiro rattled the underside of the crossbar moments before Vinicius struck, while Luka Modric hit the post in the closing stages. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

League Cup Torres scores in City win, Calvert-Lewin nets another hat-trick AN HOUR AGO