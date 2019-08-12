Liverpool cruised to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Norwich on Friday evening to get their Premier League season off to a winning start.

But now their attention turns to Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup final clash against Europa League winners Chelsea on Wednesday evening in Istanbul.

Video - Frank Lampard: ‘Chelsea have to learn harsh lessons’ 00:33

"We’ll take the challenge of Istanbul for what it is," he told The Observer.

"We know Chelsea have a lot of quality. They won the Europa League so we know what we are going to face and we will be fully focused on the task.

"We will analyse them properly over the next couple of days to make sure we are fully ready for another big game.

" I don’t know if Chelsea are going to be our rivals in the Premier League at the end of the season, that’s all too far away to talk about, but it already seems clear that the league is going to be tougher this year because a lot of the teams near the top have improved." "

Liverpool kick off against Chelsea at 8pm (BST) on Wednesday.