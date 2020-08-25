Jurgen Klopp plays down fears after Virgil van Dijk injury

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk came off in the 55th minute against Salzburg

There was bad news at the back for Liverpool, but Rhian Brewster was on hand to spare their blushes in Salzburg.

Virgil van Dijk was taken off injured in the second half of Liverpool’s 2-2 friendly draw with Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s preparations for the new season took a hit when their instrumental centre-back came off 10 minutes into the second half.

At that point Liverpool were trailing as Patson Daka gave the Austrian side a shock 2-0 lead inside the first 13 minutes.

But after a flurry of changes it was two goals in nine minutes from Rhian Brewster which saw Liverpool earn a draw.

“Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told the club's website after the game.

It should not be, and is, no problem

“In the moment it is of course not cool but there will not be a problem.”

