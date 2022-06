Football

Virgil Van Dijk: 'Players should have input' into fixture list as he criticises Nations League

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk on Thursday questioned the decision by UEFA to stage four Nations League fixtures for all European countries so close to the end of the club football season - his team, Liverpool, played every available match as they chased an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in the last campaign.

00:00:42, 2 hours ago