Speaking to Goal.com about building on last season's title win at Arsenal, the Netherlands international said the team were keen to bring home a cup title, as well.

She said: "Obviously it’s a big challenge but I’ve had this situation before. I did it at Bayern [Munich] and obviously we’ve felt that pressure at Holland, non-stop, when we play a European qualifier.

"It’s something you probably need to get used to, but I think we’ve got a stronger squad than we did last year and a lot of confidence as well going into the season."

Arsenal finished last season top of the table by seven points after a battle with Manchester City, and Miedema was crucial in that success, scoring 22 goals and claiming the league's Golden Boot.

Despite the challenge ahead, Miedema said: "Our main focus will always be winning the league and I definitely think we’ve got the quality to do that. But it’s going to be harder. For me, there’s only more hunger."

Though Arsenal have strengthened their side over the summer, the competition has also increased, with newly promoted teams Tottenham and Manchester United joining the league, set to create new rivalries. A period of flux has also followed the World Cup over the summer with Manchester City losing key player Nikita Parris.

“Like I said, I believe that our team is stronger than it was last year and I hope everyone stays fit. We’ve got more players we can use and that [means] we don’t just [have to] focus on the league.

“Obviously, we want to win the league, but we also want to win a cup. That’s probably our main goal this season.”

Arsenal begin their campaign at home against West Ham on Sunday September 8.