Vivianne Miedema hit the 100 goals mark for Arsenal as her hat-trick helped the Gunners crush Slavia Prague 4-0 to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Arsenal came into the game with a 3-0 cushion from the first leg, and never looked in any danger of being pegged back at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

Miedema volleyed Arsenal ahead on the hour mark, and a neat finish doubled her personal tally.

Premier League 'It is a project we believe in' - Arteta defends Arsenal's strategy 18 HOURS AGO

The Netherlands international helped herself to a hat-trick with a precision finish - with the effort taking her to a century of goals for the club in 110 games.

Arsenal’s victory was wrapped up when Kim Little slotted home from the penalty spot after Nikita Parris had been felled in the area.

Advancing to the group stage was a key target for new Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall, who will learn her side’s opponents when the draw takes place on Monday.

Ronaldo, Schmeichel back Wenger's biennial World Cup concept

The post-game focus was understandably on Miedema, whose contract with the club is winding down.

Eidevall is eager for the 25-year-old to commit to fresh terms, but it appears Miedema is looking for the club to prove they are keen to push forward and challenge for major honours.

"We'd like Viv to stay, but I understand from her perspective to see where the club is going,” Eidevall said. “When the time is right she'll make a decision about her future."

Miedema joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, and helped the club win the Women’s Super League in 2018/19.

World Cup Qualification UEFA England make sure things don't get interesting - The Warm-Up 06/09/2021 AT 07:40