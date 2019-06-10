Le Buzz

OK, that’s not entirely true but after Lionel Messi’s masterclass for Barcelona at the weekend, it seemed only right to ignite the debate… in March.

We picked our Top 5 in this week’s Football Show – with assistance from Paul Parker – and now we’ve compiled a list of pretty much anyone with an outside hope of clinching football’s famous individual prize.

Video - The Football Show: Sorry Neymar! We reveal the Ballon d’Or top five… in March 03:40

Your task? Pick a winner.

For the avoidance of doubt, we’ve not included goalkeepers. Why? Well, there isn’t a standout candidate yet – so if we put one in, we’ve got to put them all in…

Anyway, enough rambling. Vote below!