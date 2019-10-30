LIVE

Dnyapro Mogilev - BATE Borisov

Vysshaya Liga - 30 October 2019

Vysshaya Liga – Follow the Football match between Dnyapro Mogilev and BATE Borisov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ivan Bionchik or Alexey Baga? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Dnyapro Mogilev and BATE Borisov? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dnyapro Mogilev vs BATE Borisov. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

