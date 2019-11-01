LIVE

FC Minsk - FC Slutsk

Vysshaya Liga - 1 November 2019

Vysshaya Liga – Follow the Football match between FC Minsk and FC Slutsk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Andrey Razin or Vitaliy Pavlov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Minsk and FC Slutsk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Minsk vs FC Slutsk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

