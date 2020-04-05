Energetik-BGU battled to a 2-0 victory over local rivals FC Minsk in a top-of-the-table clash in the Belarusian Premier League – the only top-flight European division still persevering during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Belarusian league has been gaining traction in recent weeks given the nation’s defiant stance regarding coronavirus. As of April 4, 440 cases and five deaths were recorded in Belarus, and the numbers have not been enough to persuade President Alexander Lukashenko into implementing restrictions or halting sport.

Lukashenko has even urged civilians to drink vodka and visit saunas to prevent catching the virus, and so it was no surprise to see the third matchweek of the Belarusian Premier League take place over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, it was first-placed Energetik-BGU who maintained their perfect start to the season with a victory over FC Minsk, who drop down to third.

Aleksey Nosko gave the hosts the lead after 21 minutes, and BGU not only held on after Aik Musahagian was sent off for a second yellow with 20 minutes to go, but extended their lead in stoppage time when the impressive Jasurbek Yakhshiboev got the goal his performance deserved.

TALKING POINT

What else… A typical Eurosport report spends a paragraph highlighting the game’s biggest flash point – what the result means, how certain tactics played out, and so on – but it is difficult to select anything trivial when the biggest talking point is the fact the match and league as a whole is still going ahead while the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on the sporting calendar elsewhere.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev – Regardless of the circumstances, there was still 90 minutes of football to take in, and Yakhshiboev was undoubtedly the standout player. The Uzbekistan 22-year-old looked a level above at times, dancing through Minsk’s defence with ease and rounding off a fine performance with a well-take goal in injury time.

PLAYER RATINGS

Energetik-BGU: Sadovsky 7, Atemengue 7, Girs 6, Yakhshiboev 8, Mawatu 6, Musahagian 5, Nosoko 6, Shkurdyuk 6, Sokol 6, Svirepa 6, Tweh 7. Subs: Umarov 6, Yudchits 6.

Minsk: Leonov 6, Chagovets 5, Gribovski 5, Khvashchinskiy 5, Nasibulin 5, Prischepa 5, Sazonchik 6, Shramchenko 5, Vasyliev 6, Yarotski 5, Zaleski 5. Subs: Ostroukh 6, Vasilyev 6.

More to follow