Share
- 1st Half
- Nosko21'
avant-match
LIVE
Energetik-BGU - FC Minsk
Vysshaya Liga - 5 April 2020
Vysshaya Liga – Follow the Football match between Energetik-BGU and FC Minsk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 5 April 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Energetik-BGU and FC Minsk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Energetik-BGU vs FC Minsk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
Two corners in quick succession for Minsk, but Energetik weather the storm. I suppose it's time to bring out the classic comms line, the hosts will be happy to hear the half-time whistle. It has been all Minsk the past five minutes.
BLOCKED! As close as Minsk have come this half, but Sazonchik sees his effort from about 12 yards out deflect wide for a corner.
A cynical foul from Sazonchik leads the referee to go to his book - a first yellow of the game after he drags back Tweh, and that yellow draws a splatter of applause from the home crowd.
Vasyliev is unable to continue, and so Ostroukh is on to replace the defender.
Minsk's Vasyliev is hobbling and will go off for some treatment. In the meantime, it's 11 v 10.
Very nearly a second for Energetik after Tweh sends in a delightful cross, but it's headed away just before Svirepa can get to it.
Remarkably, we have a tweet of the goal, from @BelarusianPL - enjoy...
Minsk have been a bit better since going a goal down, but the closest they have gone in the past few minutes is Vasyliev heading well over.
Free-kick for Minsk some 40 yards out, Yarotski swings one in and it's out for a Minsk corner.
The wind plays its part in blowing that cross all the way out for a home throw.
Pretty sloppy defending, and perhaps Minsk goalkeeper Leonov will be disappointed to have parried it right towards Nosko, but you can't deny Energetik deserve to be ahead.
GOAL! Energetik take a deserved lead!
Jakhshibaev sees his attempt from a narrow angle saved, but it falls kindly into the path of captain Nosko, who strokes the ball in from 10 yards out!
The attendance? It's tough to tell. The main camera angle shows three sides of the pitch, none of them have stands, while there is the odd fan scattered around. Hopefully a change of angle will make it more evident how many are behind the dugouts.
Slight break in play with Energetik goalkeeper Sadovsky appearing to be changing his gloves. A chance for the coaches to have a quick work with their players.
BLOCKED! Fast counter from Energetik and it's laid off for Tweh, whose effort from the edge of the area is blocked.
CLOSE! It's Energetik who are on top despite that one chance for Minsk. Jakhshibaev sends in a dangerous corner for the hosts but it evades everyone somehow.
Reassuringly, albeit bizarrely, they've shown a replay for an incident that led to a corner, so at least I should have two bites at the trying-to-work-out-which-player-did-what cherry.
CHANCE! It's a goal-mouth scramble inside the Energetik box but somehow the hosts prevent Minsk taking the lead. I'd love to tell you which player I think had the blocked attempt, but they've chosen not to show a replay.
And by supporters, there is one very vocal one in particular.... maybe for the best I don't understand.
On the pitch, it's Energetik who have made the more, er, energetic start, but we're yet to have a shot.
There is, unsurprisingly, no English commentary on my stream. I am instead being treated to the views and chants of the supporters nearest to the mic...
We've got Minsk in white, with a navy number for shorts. The home side are sporting all orange - a strong look, almost as strong as the wind which already appears to be causing havoc some three minutes in.
KICK-OFF! The match is finally under way...
Minsk XI: Leonov, Chagovets, Gribovski, Khvashchinskiy, Nasibulin, Prischepa, Sazonchik, Shramchenko, Vasyliev, Yarotski, Zaleski
The Enegergetik XI: Sadovsky, Atemengue, Girs, Jakhshibaev, Mawatu, Musahagian, Nosoko, Shkurdyuk, Sokol, Svirepa, Tweh
Okay, okay, okay... five minutes to go. So what do we have here?
It's a top-of-the-table clash in Belarus, albeit after two games played for both Energetik-BGU and Minsk, who both have six points from six.
Shall we try and find the teams?
And it's not just Belarus...
Football in Nicaragua is enjoying a surge in popularity as one of the few national leagues where games are still ongoing but players in action there are concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus and say fear has changed the way they play.
Read the full story below
"We are like another planet."
There's 10 minutes to go before kick-off, so we'll start counting down to the match shortly.
Here's a piece from Matt Law for the Telegraph, who spoke to Isloch Minsk Raion player Sandro Tsveiba about playing on amid the outbreak...
“In the world, something has happened, but, here, life is going on. We keep training and days are as normal, so nothing changes.”
This defiance means we find ourselves into the third matchweek of the Belarusian Premier League, and there is no sign of the league being postponed any time soon.
Reuters reported last week that the league have struck broadcasting deals with sports networks in 10 countries.
“This is an unprecedented situation,” said Alexander Aleinik, a federation spokesman.
“It’s better to die standing than to live on your knees,” President Alexander Lukashenko said last weekend. “There are no viruses here (at the rink)... I don’t see them.”
The number of cases has increased since Lukashenko - a keen ice hockey player - made these comments, but they have not been enough to halt sport, or enforce restrictions on public life.
As of April 4, Belarus' Ministry of Health said there have been 440 cases of coronavirus - 394 currently hospitalised, 41 recoveries, and five fatalities.
This is not your usual build-up to a football match. At this point, normally I would be sifting through stats, checking team changes, getting clued up on shirt numbers and names, and wondering what victory would do for both sides…
But we’ll get to that shortly (we have more than 30 minutes before kick-off), so first it’s worth taking a closer look at how the Belarusian Premier League is still going ahead.
Live football! We should get excited… shouldn’t we?
Well. It’s not as simple as that.
Football fans across the world have been turning their attention to the Belarusian Premier League, as it is the only top-flight division in Europe continuing to play amid the coronavirus outbreak.
For some, whether the league should be going ahead is not even a debate, but Belarusian authorities are persevering, and as a result, the league is gaining traction.
Here, for the next few hours, we will follow a top-of-the-table clash between Energetik-BGU and Minsk. Kick-off is midday UK time, and Michael Hincks will bring you live updates as he quickly gets to grips with a league defying the status quo.