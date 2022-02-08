TUESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Bringing All The Peoples Together

Ad

It's not a glamorous topic, but we need to talk about inflation. Host nation inflation. For years, one host was all a tournament needed. Then came Japan and South Korea: a bold innovation, we thought at the time, not knowing what was in store. But now, two-nation bids are commonplace, and the 2026 World Cup will be hosted by three. Three. Though since it is slated to feature more countries than actually exist, that makes a certain amount of sense.

Premier League 'Deeply sorry' Zouma condemned by West Ham for kicking pet cat AN HOUR AGO

What comes two years after 2026? That's right, 2028. And that means a Euros. And if the football associations of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have their way, it'll be a five-way extravaganza as the whole archipelago comes out to play. You know a plan's good and sensible when the Peep Show meme doesn't contain enough naan.

Obviously it's quite a cute idea, in a child-spinning-a-globe sort of way. These islands! These ones here! But this being international football, there's politics at work. Last month, it was reported that any bid from these islands for the 2030 World Cup would fail, pincered between a joint Spain-Portugal bid and a South American centenary project. This, then, is the realistic alternative.

How realistic? Well, a few problems immediately present themselves. For a start, grounds. UEFA require 10 stadiums with a minimum capacity of 30,000, which means that Northern Ireland currently has no suitable venues and the Republic just the one, unless something can be worked out with the GAA. Wales has two, but none outside Cardiff, although according to reports the Welsh FA will only be submitting the Millennium Stadium for consideration. As for Scotland, Hampden Park will presumably be at the top of the list, but the best of luck to whoever has to decide which of Ibrox or Celtic Park (or noted rugby stadium Murrayfield) gets the pick for second.

And how to cover England? If Northern Ireland and Wales get one each and Scotland and Ireland get two, that leaves just four spots for England. One will be Wembley. The other three will emerge from an almighty argument, which ends with either Wembley doing the lifting for the whole of London and the massive surrounding population, or some huge chunk of the football heartlands missing out. Or bump the tournament size to 32 and use 12 cities. Worked just fine for Brazil. Nobody had any complaints about that. Brazil's about the same size as these islands, right?

It's not impossible to come up with a solution that allows for a presence in each host nation, assuming a certain amount of construction work. It is, however, as far as we can tell, impossible to come up with an obviously and intuitively good solution. Still, there's six years to work all that out. And maybe England, the largest of the host nations, will simply eat the other nations.

Let's talk about qualification. Hosts qualify by right, right? Not if there's five of you. UEFA's public requirements allow for a maximum of two, though this can apparently be negotiated. Assuming it can't be negotiated up to five — five! — then there's another argument coming. The clever thing to do would be to give the two automatic spots to the lowest-ranked nations — currently Northern Ireland and the Republic — and so maximise the chances of all five making it. What will probably happen is England will take one spot on the grounds of being the biggest — thereby enabling the FA to organise a series of exciting and lucrative friendlies — and the other four associations will have to fight over the second spot, possibly in some kind of Jeux Sans Frontières international pageant. Get the Home Championship out of storage. It went so well last time.

Incidentally, at the time of writing, one host nation is within the EU, while the others have Brexited away. There are borders, hard and soft. There are protocols. Will that be important? It feels like that might be important.

As with the grounds, none of this is strictly speaking impossible. But all of it is complicated, all of it will require delicate diplomacy and imaginative logistics and a lot of promises to be made and accepted. And England, of course, will be making all these undertaking with the memory of Euro 2020 still fresh in the mind. Generally speaking, the football authorities like their host nations to be in control of who gets into the stadiums.

Mind, these islands aren't alone in their ambition. Turkey are back for another crack, having missed out on 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024; we're imagining a dog-eared bid folder with each successive year crossed out. There's a four-way bid coming from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia, which sounds like fun. And of those that have suggested that they might place a bid, the suggested Nordic bid — co-hosted by Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, with games in the Faroe Islands and Iceland — makes the UK-Ireland effort look positively mundane. It would be quite something for this ambitious five-team bid to get outflanked from the other side. Inflation!

One Or Two Things To Work Through

How to get through intense professional disappointment? For Mo Salah, the answer appears to be simple and brutal: he's going to take the disappointment of defeat in the AFCON final and he's going to take it out on the poor innocent defences of the Premier League. Starting immediately. Starting today. Lose a final on Sunday, back in training on Tuesday.

Pity poor Leicester City, who travel to Anfield on Thursday. They're already in a deep despond, having been resoundingly giantslain by Nottingham Forest over the weekend. Now they have to turn up for Salah's therapy session. He's spent a month in Cameroon playing football taught by Carlos Queiroz, which is to Kloppball as a fire blanket is to a fire. No space to run into. No Trent Alexander-Arnold to vibe with. No fun.

And pity the rest of the Premier League? A mid-season AFCON is generally assumed to be a problem for clubs, but in the absence of Salah and Sadio Mane — who is taking a little longer to return, having some celebrating to do — Liverpool have won both their league games, both FA Cup games, and made it through the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Here, perhaps, is the flip-side to the AFCON as problem: AFCON as motivator. A mid-season injection of profound disappointment, to be sublimated into rage and then translated into goals.

IN OTHER NEWS

Speaking of Mane's whereabouts, he's in here somewhere. And for a spectator, the rituals of international football are universal and beautiful. Win the tournament on Sunday, go and stand in a crowded street to get a 10-second look at a bus on Monday.

IN THE CHANNELS

Do you know how football pitches are made? Because the Warm-Up didn't — well, not beyond "plant some grass, paint some lines" — and so we greatly enjoyed this video from David Goldblatt and Tifo. Though it seems a shame to have lost the bales of hay and the braziers. A medieval tavern vibe is just the thing to keep the cold at bay.

HAT TIP

As more and more clubs decide to make their matchday programmes digital-only, here's Elis James at the Guardian with a charming piece on the strange power that programmes hold for matchgoing football fans. Can you scribble the starting line-up onto your phone? Well, maybe. But you shouldn't.

If I hadn’t got round to buying a programme for the friendly Wales played against Jamaica at Ninian Park in March 1998 would I regret it? No, of course not. Would I be angry at my younger self if I’d bought the programme on the night, checked that Merthyr-born defender Steve Jenkins did in fact weigh 78kg and then binned it as I left the ground, after the game had played out to an entertaining but goalless draw? No, and that is surely what normal people do with these things. But [...] can I throw it out?

COMING UP

The Premier League is back! And it's time to find out how everybody's January shopping is going to work out. Newcastle take on Everton — half a new team against a whole new manager — West Ham play Roy Hodgson's Watford, and Burnley will be hoping that Manchester United still haven't found their shooting boots. There's also Inter vs. Roma in the Coppa Italia and a handful of games in the Championship.

And while you're waiting for all of that, there's the small matter of the Winter Olympics, all over discovery+ like a heavy fall of snow.

Marcus Foley has been digital-only for a few years now, and his ones and zeroes will be bringing you the Warm-Up tomorrow.

Transfers Zidane wants Ronaldo reunion at PSG - Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO