Brennan Johnson almost marked his full international debut for Wales with a goal, but his second-half effort was saved by U.S. keeper Zack Steffen.

Uly Llanez had the best chance for the Americans, who fielded 17-year-olds Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna in their starting team, firing in a 73rd-minute shot that Wales keeper Danny Ward kept out with a diving save.

Wales take on Ireland in the Nations League in Cardiff on Sunday while the U.S. face Panama in a friendly in Austria on Monday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

