Ryan Giggs has been charged with controlling or coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Robert Page will mange Wales at Euro 2020, the FAW has confirmed.

Giggs was arrested in November on suspicion of assault following a disturbance at his home, and has now been charged.

“We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” the Crown Prosecution Service announced.

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28th April.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

The 47-year-old will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on April 28, and is currently on bail.

The Football Association of Wales released a statement saying that Giggs would not lead the national team at Euro 2020. Robert Page, current caretaker manager, will assume the role as Wales manager, the statement added.

“The Football Association of Wales has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging Ryan Giggs, the Men’s National Team Manager,” began the statement

“In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men’s National Team manager for this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.

“An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the National Team.

“The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”

