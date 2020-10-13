Aaron Ramsey will miss Wednesday's game against Bulgaria with an injury that will keep him out of hte Nations League match.

Ramsey, 29, captained his country in their 0-0 draw in the competition against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has also left the Wales camp due to injury, while Cardiff City forward Kieffer Moore and Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell have returned to their respective clubs after being suspended for one game each.

Wales are top of League B Group 4 with seven points after three games, ahead of Finland on six, Ireland with two and Bulgaria who have one.

