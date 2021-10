Walter Smith has died aged 73.

Across two spells at Ibrox – between 1991 and 1998 and 2007 and 2011 – Smith won 21 trophies at the club and is the Glasgow side’s second most successful manager behind Bill Struth.

He won 10 league titles, six League Cups, five Scottish Cups and took them to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

He also managed Everton and the Scotland national team.

‘He was much more than just a football manager’

“On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family,” began Rangers chairman Douglas Park.

“Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers. He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

“I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers.

"Winning 10 top-flight titles as manager, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups, as well as leading his club to the UEFA Cup Final in 2008, he will be remembered by the football community across the world. His spells as Scotland manager as well as managing in the English Premier League underlined his credentials as one of the great modern day football managers.

“However, for Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and most of all-a legend.”

