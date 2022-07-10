Liverpool were greeted by over 1,000 enthusiastic supporters when they touched down in Bangkok on Sunday - and Jurgen Klopp couldn’t resist a playful swipe at rivals Manchester United.

"Was it like this yesterday when Manchester United came?" he asked.

Ad

The Reds arrived in Thailand 24 hours after Premier League rivals Manchester United, with the famous rivals due to play each other on Tuesday.

Premier League 'As confident as possible' - Klopp on title tilt in new Premier League season AN HOUR AGO

The clubs will meet at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok (2pm kick-off UK time) before Liverpool travel to Singapore and United head to Australia as they continue their pre-season preparations.

“I have never been to a press conference like this,” said Klopp, flanked by skipper Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner.

“Thank you for the really warm welcome. It is only my second time in Thailand, the first was an hour on the way to Sydney. Hopefully I get time to spend in the city this time.”

Klopp was asked if he's confident his side can challenge for silverware and said: "As confident as possible. You never know obviously but I saw today on the plane a squad full of quality. You always need a little bit of luck, how we all know, if you want to win a trophy.

"But to play a good season you need first and foremost consistency, that’s what it’s all about and that’s what we will try.”

It has been a busy window for the club, with Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay added to the squad and Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino leaving.

“I have no doubt about the quality of the boys. We brought in new players – yes, we lost a few players – but we brought in new players; if you want, fresh blood, really helpful.

"There are no places already sorted, who will play where. The boys will make pressure, which is important.”

Ligue 1 Wijnaldum, Icardi and Herrera amongst 11 players PSG reportedly want to sell AN HOUR AGO