Watch as Gerard Pique trains with team-mates ahead of club legend's final game for Barcelona

Gerard Pique trained with his Barcelona team-mates on Friday, a day after announcing his retirement from football and the day before he makes his final appearance for the Catalan club, against Almeria in La Liga. Pique said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday that "Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou".

