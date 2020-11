Football

Watch: Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky scores barely believable own goal

Lukas Hradecky and Bayer Leverkusen were struck by an incredible stroke of bad luck when the keeper sliced a back pass from Daley Sinkgraven into his own net during his side's 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga over the weekend.

