Football

Watch: Bundesliga star Silas Wamangituka gets yellow card for scoring goal

Silas Wamangituka scored twice - and literally walked the ball into the goal - as promoted Stuttgart continued their impressive return to the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen. Wamangituka's goal prompted Werder Bremen's Davie Selke to react angrily with the Stuttgart striker seeing a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.

