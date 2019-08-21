Eurosport
WATCH - Carli Lloyd nails 55-yard field goal
Le Buzz
That's impressive...
We may have mentioned this before, but over at Le Buzz HQ we love nothing more than athletes being good at a sport that isn't their primary job.
That's why when we saw that Carli Lloyd was at practice with NFL side the Philadelphia Eagles we got very excited.
And sure enough two-time World Cup winner Lloyd tweeted out a clip of her attempting a field goal from 55 yards.
Harry Kane eat your heart out.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react