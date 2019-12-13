Eurosport

WATCH - Champions League last-16 draw LIVE: Who will Liverpool, City, Tottenham and Chelsea get?

WATCH - Champions League last-16 draw LIVE: Who will Liverpool, City, Tottenham and Chelsea get?
By Eurosport

13/12/2019 at 15:35Updated 17 minutes ago

Follow LIVE video coverage of the Champions League last-16 draw – who will Liverpool, City, Tottenham and Chelsea get?

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react