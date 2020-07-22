WATCH: Champions Liverpool lift Premier League trophy at Anfield

Liverpool’s wait to lift the Premier League trophy finally came to an end on Wednesday evening.

Having secured the title for the first time in 30 years nearly a month ago, the champions got their hands on the trophy for the first time after a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea at Anfield.

The players and manager Jurgen Klopp received their medals in the stands and then waited for captain Jordan Henderson to start the celebrations.

The lack of fans in attendance didn't dampen the mood as the party moved down to the pitch.

There were fireworks, confetti and a team rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone before players posed with the trophy.

