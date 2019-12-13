Eurosport

WATCH - Europa League last-32 draw LIVE: Who will Wolves, Arsenal & Manchester United get?

WATCH - Europa League last-32 draw LIVE: Who will Wolves, Arsenal & Manchester United get?
By Eurosport

13/12/2019 at 15:36Updated 18 minutes ago

Follow LIVE video coverage of the Champions League last-16 draw – who will Wolves, Arsenal & Manchester United get?

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react