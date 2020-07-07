Watch: Lazio's Patric sent off for biting in Serie A defeat to Lecce

Lazio's Patric is sent off against Lecce.
Lazio's fading title challenge suffered a potentially fatal blow as they lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Lecce and had Patric sent off for biting an opponent.
A chaotic game ended with 10 minutes of added time which included a red card for defender Patric after replays showed that the Spaniard bit Guilio Donati's arm.
The decision was made after a VAR check.
Felipe Caicedo gave Lazio a fifth-minute lead, gifted to them by Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel, shortly after Marco Mancosu had a goal disallowed for the faintest of handballs for the hosts.
Headed goals from Khouma Babacar and Fabio Lucioni gave Lecce the win which left second-placed Lazio seven points adrift of Juventus, who were playing at AC Milan later on Tuesday. In between, Mancosu missed a penalty for the home side.
