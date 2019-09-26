Le Buzz

The ‘has-been player who could not cut it at Real Madrid at the age of 16’ is showing his parent club what his true potential could be while on loan at Sociedad.

“[There’s a] genuine case to argue he’s best in La Liga so far this season,” said Spanish football expert Sid Lowe.

That comment came after 20-year-old Odegaard delivered a sublime assist for Mikel Oyarzabal to open the scoring against Alaves on Thursday.

And as it stands, Sociedad will move up to second in La Liga, one point behind Real Madrid after what has been a terrific start to the season.

Can Odegaard and Sociedad sustain this level? Could they challenge for the league title 17 years after they agonisingly finished runners-up.

It’s early days, and only time will tell.