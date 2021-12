Football

Watch the moment lights go out on Barcelona press conference as Dani Alves laughs after interruption

Barcelona's press conference in Riyadh, on the eve of their friendly game against Boca Juniors in honour of the late Diego Maradona, was interrupted by a blackout on Monday while Dani Alves was speaking. The Brazilian saw the funny side of the comical situation, and started singing 'Happy birthday'.

00:00:27, an hour ago