Football

Watford agree wage deferral with players

ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Watford players have agreed a wage deferral as the Premier League club tackles the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

English football remains suspended and league authorities have said they will resume action "only when it is safe and conditions allow".

Premier League clubs Southampton, West Ham United and Sheffield United have also agreed wage deferrals while Arsenal said on Monday their players and coaching staff had agreed to accept a 12.5% pay cut.

"Nobody, wherever they work, is keen on the idea of a pay cut, so there's a bit of common sense and a good level of understanding has prevailed to get to a pay deferral over the short-term," Watford captain Troy Deeney told the club website.

"The details of what we've agreed are private -- but they're in the best interests of helping the club right now, no one needs to be in any doubt about that." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

