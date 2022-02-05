Burnley and Watford played out a dour 0-0 draw in terrible conditions at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The visitors had new manager Roy Hodgson in the dugout for the first time whilst the hosts were able to play January signing Wout Weghorst.

Ad

However there were little opportunities for either set of supporters to learn what their new men will have to offer, as the weather above all else dominated proceedings.

Football “Injured Neymar's progress encouraging for Real Madrid clash” - Pochettino 44 MINUTES AGO

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Wout Weghorst of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 05, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

There were a few half-chances throughout for both teams but there was never any danger of either goal being troubled and a scoreless result always seemed the most likely outcome.

The draw doesn’t do much for either side with Burnley still rooted at the bottom of the table on 13 points. Watford are two places above them level with 19th-placed Newcastle United on 15 points.

Norwich City are a point ahead of those two in 17th whilst Everton and new manager Frank Lampard are on 19 points in 16th.

The only sliver of hope for Burnley and manager Sean Dyche is that they have two games in hand on Watford and Newcastle and three on Norwich.

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Football 'Vlahovic as good as Mbappe' - Allegri AN HOUR AGO