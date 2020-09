Pereyra scored 18 goals in 115 games in all competitions for Watford after his arrival from Italian club Juventus in 2016.

The 29-year-old previously played for Udinese from 2011-15, where he scored eight goals and had 10 assists in more than 100 games in all competitions.

Udinese are 14th in the Serie A standings.

