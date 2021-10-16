Football

Watford's Claudio Ranieri ‘very positive’ despite suffering his biggest ever Premier League defeat against Liverpool

Claudio Ranieri: "We know it was a difficult match. I think at the beginning, we were very, very nervous. And, after five minutes, you concede a goal (after eight minutes through Liverpool's Sadio Mane). And also, I think, some of their goals were (thanks to) some of our presents. I watched some things - bad things about my team, but also I watched some good things."

00:01:18, an hour ago