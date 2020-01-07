Watford's Pereyra avoids ban after club win FA Cup red card appeal

Pereyra was shown a straight red card for what appeared to be an innocuous-looking tackle on Tranmere's Kieron Morris last Saturday, resulting in an automatic three-match suspension.

However Watford were successful in their claim of wrongful dismissal and the 29-year-old Argentine will be available for selection starting with their Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Watford then face Tranmere at Prenton Park in a replay of their FA Cup clash later this month. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)