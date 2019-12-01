Watford sack manager Flores - club statement

Flores, who was reappointed in September for a second spell in charge, is the second manager to be sacked by the club this season after they let go of Javi Gracia four games into the campaign.

"With regret, Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Quique Sanchez Flores," the club, who are bottom of the standings, said in a statement https://www.watfordfc.com/teams/first-team/club-statement-quique-sanchez-flores. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)