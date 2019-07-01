The fee was undisclosed but British media said the deal was worth £5.5 million and 29-year-old Dawson has the option of a further year.

A former England Under-21 international who also represented Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics, Dawson brings a wealth of experience to Vicarage Road, having racked up 153 top-flight appearances before West Brom suffered relegation in 2018.

Dawson featured 45 times in all competitions as West Brom reached the Championship playoffs last season where they lost to Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

He becomes Watford boss Javi Gracia's first close-season signing as the London club look to build on their 11th-placed finish in the league last season.

Watford kick off their 2019-20 campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 10.