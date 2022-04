Football

Wayne Rooney: Erik ten Hag coming to Man Utd 'a positive step, but a big rebuild is needed'

Former Manchester United great Wayne Rooney said on Friday that he thought the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was "a positive step", but warned that the former Ajax boss would need patience from the fans as the squad needs "a big rebuild".

00:02:01, an hour ago