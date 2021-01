Football

Wayne Rooney 'ready and prepared' for permanent Derby job

Wayne Rooney has been appointed as the permanent manager of Derby County, it was announced on Friday. With Rooney taking the job, England's record goal-scorer also ended his 19-year playing career. The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who took temporary charge of Derby in November, is now focusing on his coaching career.

