'We all have confidence in Kylian Mbappe' - France's Youssouf Fofana ahead of England clash at World Cup

France midfielder Youssouf Fofana said on Thursday in Doha that Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against England will be a "great match to play". He also referred to England defender Kyle Walker comment stating he was not going to "roll out a red carpet" for France's superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. Speaking on behalf of his team-mates, Fofana said "we all have confidence in Kylian."

00:01:12, 2 hours ago