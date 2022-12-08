Advertisement
Football

'We are all united' - Otavio rejects reports Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal camp in Qatar

Portugal's Otavio denies media reports which suggest Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team. "He never wanted to leave" said the Porto player, adding "he is the captain of the team". The Porto midfielder suggested the team was "united" with their captain. Ronaldo, who has scored 118 international goals, started on the bench in Portugal's 6-1 round of 16 win against Switzerland.

00:01:05, 2 hours ago

