Football

'We are devastated' - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have beaten Villarreal in semi-final

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that the playing squad are 'devastated' after losing in the Europa League semi-final against Villarreal. Arsenal drew 0-0 at home against the Spanish side after losin 2-1 in Spain. Arteta said he believes that the team did enough to win the game, but couldn't see it through.

00:00:58, 40 minutes ago