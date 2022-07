Football

‘We are going to beat England tonight’ – Northern Ireland fan in bullish form ahead of Lionesses clash

The Lionesses face Northern Ireland in a Euro 2022 Group A match on Friday night. Sarina Wiegman’s team have won two from two, while tournament debutants Northern Ireland have lost both of their matches. However, one fan is predicting a big shock at St Mary’s.

00:01:31, 2 hours ago