Football

'We are going to suffer' - Zinedine Zidane on Sergio Ramos injury curse

Real Madrid will take on Inter Milan at the San Siro without their captain Sergio Ramos. Ramos injured his hamstring while on international duty, limping off early during Spain's 6-0 win over Germany. Real's record without their captain will be a real concern for Zinedine Zidane, having lost seven of the last eight Champions League matches in which the club captain has not played.

