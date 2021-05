Football

'We are lucky! - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea getting a favour from Tottenham Hotspur in top four race

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his side were given a huge favour from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea lost 2-1 against Aston Villa on the final weekend of the season and could have slipped out of the top four had Spurs not beaten Leicester City 4-2 to deny the Foxes CHampions League football.

00:00:44, 42 minutes ago