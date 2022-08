Football

'We are much better than last year' - Antonio Conte pleased with summer transfer window business

Antonio Conte believes his Tottenham squad has improved significantly following the summer spending that saw the club add Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence to their ranks. Conte takes his Spurs squad across London to his former club Chelsea on Sunday in the standout fixture of the weekend.

00:01:32, an hour ago